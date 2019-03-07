Hartlepool United expect to complete ANOTHER signing today

Hartlepool United are expecting to complete ANOTHER signing today - with a deal for David Edgar still on the agenda.

This morning manager Craig Hignett revealed he his hopeful he can add to his squad before the day is out - subject to international clearance.

He said: “I expect signings all the time! We are hoping to get one over the line today.

“Maybe today, but a lot depends on international clearance and some federations are quicker than others and getting a couple in this season would help us for next season.

“We got Fraser Kerr in last week and I felt he was excellent on his debut last weekend for his first game, and a great lad around the place. We want players who know the league and are good characters and I would sacrifice a bit of quality for a good character because we are going to need characters and a good spirit next season.’’

Pools take on Dover Athletic at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, kick off 3pm.