Hartlepool United eye THIRD deal as Craig Hignett steps up transfer dealings

Hartlepool United hope to tie up the signing of former Newcastle United defender David Edgar within the next seven days - as Craig Hignett eyes a number of end-of-campaign deals.

Raj Singh has given Hignett the green light to pursue deals ahead of March’s registration deadline, in hope of giving Pools the best possible chance next season.

And Hignett, speaking before the capture of former Hull City midfielder Gavan Holohan, admitted he’s keen to add another three of four players, if he can, in order to make his summer business easier.

Pools took advantage of financial turmoil at National League rivals Gateshead to nab former Scotland under-21 international Fraser Kerr, widely regarded as Heed’s best defender.

And while that move appeared to end interest in taking free agent Edgar on board, the Mail has learned that Hignett remains keen to sign the Canada international.

With Edgar currently unattached, Pools could sign the player, subject to international clearance.

It is expected Edgar will train with Pools at their Peterlee training base next week, with view to securing a permanent deal, at least to the end of the current campaign.

Edgar has been playing in the American second tier with Ottawa Fury, but is back in the UK in search of a new club.

He recently spent time training with Bradford City, Carlisle United and Sunderland, all of whom opted not to sign the 31-year-old permanently.

Edgar started his career at St James’s Park, breaking into the first-team under Glenn Roeder. On his home debut for the Magpies he scored a 25-yard strike against Manchester United and was praised by Roeder for his marking of then Red Devils man Cristiano Ronaldo. The player, who can operate anywhere across the backline or in midfield, then went on to play for Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Vancouver Whitecaps, Whitecaps FC and Nashville.

On signings, Hignett said: “I we can get three or four in before the summer, hopefully we can hit the ground running next season.

“We asked the question about transfers and got a positive answer. The chairman didn’t expect to have to spend money at this time of year but he is backing me, he is ambitious and he is happy if we can get players in between now and the end of the season, so we don’t have to do as much in the summer.

“It is pointless getting players in to plug gaps.

“Hopefully we will do some more like it. The chairman has shown he is willing to do it - nothing has been a problem for him.

“From the word go, the chairman has backed us.”

Yesterday Pools confirmed their second signing in a week with the news of Holohan’s arrival.

The 27-year-old impressed manager Hignett following a trial spell at the club’s East Durham College base, and has now agreed a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign.

Holohan becomes Pools second signing in the space of 24 hours, following the addition of Kerr from Gateshead.

The Irishman began his career in his homeland, before being snapped up by Hull in 2008. He went on to captain the Tigers’ youth side before later spending time with Alfreton.

A return to Ireland then followed, where he represented Drogheda, Cork City, Waterford and Galway United.

But he has now returned to England - with Hignett claiming the player is ‘hungry’ to sieze the opportunity.

“Gavan is a box-to-box midfielder with plenty of energy,” said the Pools boss, speaking to the club’s official website.

“We’ve liked what we’ve seen in training since he came in and he’s a good character who is very hungry for the opportunity.

“The deal we’ve done means we’ve given him the platform to impress us over the next couple of months with a view to next season.”

Holahan is currently training with Pools’ squad, but is yet to receive international clearance. He will wear the squad number 14 at the Super 6 Stadium.

Meanwhile, another boost to the Pools ranks comes with the news Luke James has a chance of making the matchday 18.

Striker James missed last weekend’s loss to Bromley with a hamstring problem.

Hignett said: “We have hopefully got Luke back, he was a big miss.”