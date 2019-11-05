Hartlepool United to face South Shields in FA Youth Cup after dramatic win over Accrington Stanley

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

Aaron Willoughby and Joe Grey scored as Pools’ youngsters progressed thanks also to a Brad Young penalty save in the last minute.

Pools came from behind in the cup win and Young was hailed for ‘unbelievable form’.

Coach Ian McGuckin said: “We rode our luck in the game and Accrington found a player in Brad Young who was in unbelievable form to keep us in it.

“It was one-way traffic for the majority of the contest but Brad was on top of his game and the lads hung in there and battled for everything.”

Hartlepool United’s youth team will now face a trip to South Shields in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.