Hartlepool United to face Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup

Hartlepool United will face Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 10:01 am
National League rivals Yeovil comfortably beat Haringey Borough 3-0 to book their place.
Pools had to wait to discover their first round opponents after the first tie had been abandoned midway through the second half on October 19 following an allegation of racist abuse which led to Borough manager Tom Loizou walking his players off the pitch.
The first round is scheduled to be played Saturday, November 9.