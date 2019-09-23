Hartlepool United fan delivers heartfelt message to players following racism controversy
It was a sad day for all connected with Hartlepool United on Saturday as the club found itself swept up in a racism storm.
An alleged racially charged attack during Pools’ 2-0 defeat against Dover Athletic at Victoria Park gained national attention in the worst way possible as the club risks becoming tarnished with an unwanted brush due to the actions of a few select individuals.
Many Poolies took to social media to support the players of both sides following the shocking incident that took place at the Town End following Inih Effiong’s opening goal.
But one fan choose to take things a step further by delivering a large and heartfelt message addressed to Hartlepool players Gus Mafuta, Gime Toure, Peter Kioso, Romoney Crichlow-Noble, Nicke Kabamba and Niko Muir.
“Heart ripped out of our club,” it read.
“Gus, Gimme, Peter, Rom, Nicke & Niko.
“As a lifelong fan, I am appalled at the sickening comments made by so called fans on Saturday. I would like to apologise on behalf of the real fans and hope you can find it in your hearts to stay and play for Hartlepool United.
“I cannot imagine the hurt you and your families went through, but please do not judge a 4000 page book but its cover. The club must get rid of these stupid and unwanted morons once and for all.
“ALL OUR PLAYERS ARE LOVED by 99.9% of supporters! Raj and Higgy, please stay strong because this is a really good club with good supporters and we really appreciate what you are doing.”