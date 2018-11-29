Hartlepool United fans react to departure of manager Matthew Bates

Hartlepool United supporters have backed the departure of boss Matthew Bates after the club’s dismal recent run.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that Bates had left his role as first team manager after just nine months in charge.

Matthew Bates has left Hartlepool United

Bates was given the job after the end of last season after overseeing Pools’ survival from relegation.

But after a positive start to the season, the team has lost six games in the National League in a row culminating in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Fylde.

Fans told the Mail Bates had to go.

Pauline McSweenie, secretary of the Hartlepool United Supporters Association, said: “After the last few games it has to be the right decision.

“He deserved a go at it because he kept us going [after last season] but sadly it didn’t work out.

“We need to change the form quickly and get the crowd back. It needs the fans to be patient and to get behind the lads on the pitch.”

Bill Reid, a season ticket supporter for more than 30 years, said Bates had run out of time.

He said: “I think he had been given enough chances and after Tuesday night’s performance he hung himself.

“We need to get someone in sooner rather than later now to steady the ship.”

Steve Mead, of Friends of HUFC1908, said: “To be honest not many Pools fans wanted Bates as manager in the first place, we needed experience not potential even though his recruitment was good in the summer.

“The next appointment has to be spot on.”

He said he would like to see the job go to Phil Brown or John Hughes.

Supporter Michael Lewis, 48, who spearheaded last season’s Save Pools campaign, said: “It’s sad to see any manager get the sack but at the end of the day he was inexperienced and the wrong man for the job.

“We haven’t won in the league since October 6 so it was on the cards.

“Hopefully, this time we will find the right man and 12 months down the line we won’t be in the same position.”

But Ron Harnish of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust believes the players need to shoulder a lot of the blame.

He said: “If it’s player power that’s shocking, you play for the badge and for the shirt.

“I have got to blame a lot of the players, too many are average and not good enough.”