Luke Williams of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Williams is one of 10 injuries or doubts in the Pools squad going into Saturday’s match at home to Bromley (3pm kick-off).

Ahead of the game, Craig Hignett confirmed his squad’s current injury situation: “Luke has hyper-extended his knee so he’s missed a few days and needs to get right.

“It’s not the knee he had the operation on, it’s the other knee so he’s going to miss.

Aaron Cunningham of Hartlepool United receives treatment during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Josh Hawkes [hamstring] and Luke Molyneux [foot] are still coming back, Gus Mafuta wasn’t right the other night he’s got a real sore foot. Luke James’ missus is about to drop.

“Nicke Kabamba has twisted an ankle so he’s struggling a little bit, Kenton Richardson is struggling with a twisted ankle. Peter Kioso’s been having trouble with his calf, Aaron Cunningham is struggling after one game.

“It’s a proper list, you could look at them and say they could all start so it’s a tough one because a lot of them are the forward thinking players as well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myles Anderson is training and nearing a return ahead of Saturday’s match though Hignett admitted he's uncertain about how long he’ll be without his other injured players.

“I don’t know how close [Luke Molyneux] is, he keeps saying he’s close but he’s still not on the training ground yet,” he added.

“A couple of them have been ankle twists and bad tackles really which is unfortunate.

“We’re looking at training and seeing if it’s something we’re doing in training, working the players too hard, is it fatigue because we’ve had a couple of calf strains but it’s not because we’ve got all the data and we know exactly what they’re doing – the book stops with the player.

“Last year, we’d have had no chance of coping with the types of injuries but thankfully we’re coping alright this year because we’ve got a really good squad.