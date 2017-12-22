Hartlepool United for sale: club statement in full

Here is the statement in full from the club.

“The club entered new ownership in June of this year and much great work has been done by all at the club to ensure it is run in a more sustainable and transparent manner .

“Upon the change of ownership, the club became aware of a number of legacy issues that have consumed huge financial and human resources.

“The club now believes that they have got to the bottom of these issues and are dealing with them accordingly. The club needs more investment.

“The club has over these past few months spoken to several interested parties, however no firm proposals have been forthcoming, and the club now feels that the net needs to be widened beyond the town to attract the necessary investment required.

“The club knew that relegation would present significant challenges this season, which it has.

“The club, its staff, supporters, the people in and around the town recognise that a successful and sustainable club is what the town needs.

“The club is excited and looking forward to the games over the festive period and recognise the fans have a massive part to play in helping us move up the table.

“The club would welcome expressions of interest from investors that are serious and committed, and to that end the club has appointed Geoff Cunningham, Walker Morris Solicitors, to deal with those enquiries. Geoff will assist in filtering out those who are genuinely interested in joining the club on our journey back to the EFL and a club to be proud of.

Investor enquiries to be directed to Geoff.cunningham@walkermorris.co.uk.

