Hartlepool United forward Gime Toure opens up about his storming start to life in the north east
Just two months since arriving in the north east, Gime Toure is already feeling at home.
The Hartlepool United forward has enjoyed a strong start to his career at the club, scoring three goals in his first four starts following his summer arrival from Sutton United.
A stunning brace against former club AFC Fylde last week was a particular highlight as the 25-year-old feels it’s taken a venture up to County Durham to finally feel settled in England.
Despite speaking good English, the Pools forward said translated from his native French: “I really love it here. If I am being honest, It’s much nicer than I had expected and that I was told!
“It’s definitely the happiest I have been at any club and the best place I have lived in England.”
With three defeats in five matches so far, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Pools though Toure remains confident the players can turn things around.
“There is a great atmosphere in the squad,” he added in Hartlepool United’s official matchday programme.
“I feel like I have really fallen lucky with my teammates because of how much they look after me on and off the pitch. They have great quality too and I think that helps my game. It feels fantastic to be here and everyone has helped me so much.
“Obviously I am happy to have scored some goals earlier in my career with Hartlepool but the losses have been frustrating. I do feel that if we keep working hard that things will be really good for us this season.”