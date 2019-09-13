Nicke Kabamba heads in his second during Tuesday afternoon's 4-0 win over Carlisle United at Victoria Park (photo: Frank Reid).

The striker has had his game time limited for Pools so far this season having not started a match since the 1-0 win at Maidenhead which saw him go off injured.

“I went up for a header at Maidnehead and just rolled my ankle so I’ve been out for a little bit,” Kabamba recounted.

“Now I’m just happy to be running around again and looking to get back on the pitch at 100 per-cent.

Nicke Kabamba of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Sutton United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 3rd August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s good to be back fully-fit now and obviously the team is doing well and I want to be out there on the pitch but I’ll just be waiting for my chance.

“I’m buzzing to be back in with the boys in training and getting back into the swing of things, it’s been really good.”

After looking sharp off the bench at Barrow last week, Kabamba played 70-minutes in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United at Victoria Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old looked as sharp and as clinical as a striker could as he netted a first-half hat-trick against the League Two outfit.

Kabamba’s ruthless display in front of goal understandably caught the attention of manager Craig Hignett who feels the forward is ‘ready’ for a return to the side.

And he will be hoping to play some part for Pools this Saturday as they make the long journey to East London to face Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm kick-off).

“It was good to come back and play on Tuesday and that’s the best way to show the gaffer that I’m ready to come back and play and be in the squad by getting the three goals because I’m feeling fresh and feeling good,” added Kabamba.

“The Barrow game was a great time for me to come on because we needed some legs up front so I was happy to come on and provide that.