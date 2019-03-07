Hartlepool United frustrated as international red tape continues to hold up midfielder debut

Red tape continues to hold up Gavan Holohan's Hartlepool United debut.

The Irish midfielder signed on a free transfer last week, after his release by Waterford in his homeland.

But, as yet, Pools are yet to have the 27-year-old cleared to play, with paperwork for the deal still outstanding.

The ball is very much in the court of the Irish FA - and until the club get the green light, the midfielder remains in limbo.

Pools have been advised by the governing body that the correct clearance could take up to two weeks, although they are still hopeful he will get the nod to make his bow ahead of tomorrow's registration deadline for the visit of Dover Athletic.

"We are still waiting on international clearance and I was hoping he would be able to travel last weekend and now we are a week on and nowhere further forward," said manager Craig Hignett.

"Different FAs have different ways of working and we are hopeful and let’s see what happens."

Former Hull City man Holohan has signed a deal at Pools until the end of the current campaign.