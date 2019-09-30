Ben Killip in action for Hartlepool United (photo: Frank Reid).

After one of the more difficult weeks in the club’s recent history, Pools have dealt with things well off the pitch though improvement is still required on it.

But the outlook for Killip is still positive following back-to-back 1-1 draws against Chesterfield and most recently Eastleigh over the weekend.

“It was a difficult week for us as a squad and a club,” he said.

“We obviously had what happened last weekend. If you’d told us we wouldn’t have lost the two games that followed then we would have snapped your hand off for it so we’ve got to look at the positives.

“The club is united in what’s happened and it’s been an excellent response from everyone from top to bottom, the fans, the players, we’ve all been wanting to show what Hartlepool United is all about.”

Gime Toure gave Hartlepool an early lead at Eastleigh on Saturday with a fine solo effort to end a run of six games without a goal. Eastleigh responded well after half-time as Killip did brilliantly to save a Ben Williamson penalty before finally being beaten by a near post header from Danny Hollands.

And following Toure’s sixth of the season, the England C goalkeeper provided a bit of advice for opposing defences as he commented: “Don’t let Gime cut inside from the left!

“We all know the quality he’s got, he’s an unbelievable player and it was nice to see him get back on the score sheet and score away from home for once.”

The team were backed by 107 Poolies down at the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday.

It was the club’s lowest away following so far but still the highest of any northern side who have visited Eastleigh in the 2019-20 campaign.

“They’re mental these fans and I wish they could cash in their petrol receipts because there was a lot of travelling for them,” Killip continued.