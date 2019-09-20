EA Sports' FIFA 20.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper on EA Sports' FIFA 20 release and which of his teammates would have the best stats and player ratings

With the latest instalment of EA Sports' FIFA video game series is just one week away, we spoke with Hartlepool United’s resident FIFA expert, Ryan Catterick.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 20th September 2019, 12:10 pm

FIFA 20 will hit UK stores on Friday, 27 September with 20-year-old Catterick looking to get his hands on an early copy.

The young goalkeeper is currently out on loan at Northern League Division One side Guisborough, but that didn’t stop him casting his eye over the Pools squad to pick out who would have the best stats on the popular title.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the Hartlepool players’ pace, strength, shooting, heading, passing and dribbling rated...

1. Best at FIFA?

RC: "Me! We have a tournament when we go away sometimes, I take my PlayStation when I travel with the lads and there’s no competition really."

2. Who's the worst?

RC: "Not too many of them play but when Lewis Hawkins and Scott Harrison were here, they used to have themselves so I used to just go on and show them how it was done. Josh Hawkes fancies himself a bit but he’s no good. I’ve had a few 3-0 whitewashes against him to be fair so it’s all right to get him off nice and sharp!"

3. Who would be the fastest player on FIFA?

RC: "It’s got to be Gime Toure, hasn’t it? He’s absolutely lightning!"

4. Slowest?

RC: "Oh that’s a tough one. Me, probably!"

