Hartlepool United goalkeeper on EA Sports' FIFA 20 release and which of his teammates would have the best stats and player ratings
With the latest instalment of EA Sports' FIFA video game series is just one week away, we spoke with Hartlepool United’s resident FIFA expert, Ryan Catterick.
Friday, 20th September 2019, 12:10 pm
FIFA 20 will hit UK stores on Friday, 27 September with 20-year-old Catterick looking to get his hands on an early copy.
The young goalkeeper is currently out on loan at Northern League Division One side Guisborough, but that didn’t stop him casting his eye over the Pools squad to pick out who would have the best stats on the popular title.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see the Hartlepool players’ pace, strength, shooting, heading, passing and dribbling rated...