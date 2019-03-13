Hartlepool United handed boost as midfielder receives long-awaited international clearance

Hartlepool United have been handed a boost after midfielder Gavan Holohan finally received his international clearance.

The former Hull City youth product penned a short-term deal at the Super 6 Stadium over a week ago, but red tape saw his debut delayed as Pools awaited international clearance for the deal.

As Holohan was moving from Ireland - where he had been playing for Waterford - he required an international transfer certificate before the switch could be formally ratified.

It is understood that Hartlepool were informed that this process could take up to a fortnight, but clearance has now been received meaning Holahan will be available for selection for the trip to Barnet on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's official website, manager Craig Hignett was delighted to see clearance finally received - handing him another option in what is turning into a competitive midfield battle.

“It’s great for Gavan and for us that we’ve got the international clearance sorted now,” he admitted.

“He’s been training well but chomping at the bit to get involved on matchday so it’s brilliant that he can now come in to the equation.”