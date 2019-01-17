Hartlepool United handed injury boost with midfielder set for first-team return

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money has been handed an injury boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with Harrogate Town.

Money is set to welcome back midfielder Conor Newton to the matchday 16, after the midfielder’s recent injury absence.

Pools midfielder Conor Newton is set to be involved this weekend. (Shutterpress)

Newton has trained all week and Money is hopeful he will at least be able to name the former Cambridge, St Mirren and Newcastle United man on the bench.

Defender Harvey Rodgers has been recalled by parent club Accrington Stanley, who are keen to reassess their January options, so will not be involved.

Elsewhere, manager Money has revealed Liam Noble could return in a month from his calf strain, which was aggravated over the festive period.

“We have a clean bill of health. We only have Noble, who will probably be a month,” said Money.

Meanwhile, Luke Williams has taken a leap forward in his bid to return from two recent knee operations.

The former Middlesbrough man, signed on a free transfer from League One Scunthorpe United in the summer, is yet to kick a ball for Pools since his return to the club.

But he is edging closer, according to Money.

“Luke Williams was on the grass jogging on Wednesday,” said the manager.

“You can make your own conclusions on how soon you think he will be back.

“I know he will not be back in the short term.”