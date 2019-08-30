Hartlepool United handed Luke Molyneux injury boost after surgery set-back for former Sunderland winger

Hartlepool United could see star winger Luke Molyneux back in action sooner rather than later following a successful operation.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 20:00
Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux has missed the start of the season due to a leg injury picked up during pre-season.

Last week, Molyneux suffered a set-back to the leg injury picked up against York City during pre-season as he was told surgery was required.

The 21-year-old – who signed permanently from Sunderland in the summer following a successful loan spell at Victoria Park – has missed the first month of the National League season with no return date set.

It was believed Molyneux was close to a return as scans revealed no fracture to his left leg. But the blow of requiring surgery means Poolies will still have to wait slightly longer to see the winger’s competitive debut as a permanent United player.

The former Sunderland youngster’s operation took place at York’s Clifton Park Hospital on Friday and was later confirmed to be a success. Molyneux posted a picture on Instagram with the caption ‘operation went perfect’.