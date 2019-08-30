Hartlepool United handed Luke Molyneux injury boost after surgery set-back for former Sunderland winger
Hartlepool United could see star winger Luke Molyneux back in action sooner rather than later following a successful operation.
Last week, Molyneux suffered a set-back to the leg injury picked up against York City during pre-season as he was told surgery was required.
The 21-year-old – who signed permanently from Sunderland in the summer following a successful loan spell at Victoria Park – has missed the first month of the National League season with no return date set.
It was believed Molyneux was close to a return as scans revealed no fracture to his left leg. But the blow of requiring surgery means Poolies will still have to wait slightly longer to see the winger’s competitive debut as a permanent United player.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The former Sunderland youngster’s operation took place at York’s Clifton Park Hospital on Friday and was later confirmed to be a success. Molyneux posted a picture on Instagram with the caption ‘operation went perfect’.