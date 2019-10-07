Hartlepool United handed potential FA Cup banana skin with Brackley Town set to visit Victoria Park
Hartlepool United will face National League North side Brackley Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 13:53 pm
Pools, who reached the first round of last season’s competition before being knocked-out by Gillingham following a replay, have been handed home advantage for the tie – which will pit Craig Hignett’s men against the step two high-fliers.
Brackley defeated Warrington Town in the third qualifying round and currently sit fifth in the National League North after a stellar start to the season.
They will now make the journey to Victoria Park for what will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Tie are scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 19.
Pools beat Kidsgrove Athletic at the same stage of the competition last season, before then falling to defeat against the League One Gills in a dramatic first round tie.