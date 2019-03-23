Hartlepool United in the dark over David Edgar’s future with ex-Newcastle United star set to weigh up options in summer

Craig Hignett admits he does not know if signing David Edgar beyond the end of the season is a possibility.

The Hartlepool United boss made the admission this week, with the defender set to miss today’s clash with Wrexham due to his Canada national team call up.

Edgar has impressed in his first three games at the Super 6 Stadium – with a stand out man-of-the-match show at Barnet last week his send off before heading to Vancouver to potentially win cap number 43 against French Guiana tomorrow.

Hignett is delighted to have the former Premier League defender on his books to the end of the current National League campaign – but he does not yet know if it will be made more a long-term arrangement.

“I don’t know if it is possible,” said Hignett when asked about making Edgar an offer of an extension.

“What we said was come here, play to the end of the season, put yourself in the shop window. We will see where you are, you can see the club.

“Whether he will sign at the end of the season remains to be seen.

“But I do know he is getting better every game, he’s a talker, an international, experienced – he is everything you’d want in a defender.”

Last weekend, speaking to the Mail, former Newcastle United and Burnley central defender Edgar admitted he was enjoying life back in Europe, but kept his cards very close to his chest when asked whether he’s be staying.

The 31-year-old said: “I have really enjoyed it here. We have a good group of lads who work hard for each other, and we have some talented players.

“It was an easy decision for me to make to come here – I want to play football.

“I had heard great things about the football club and the gaffer.

“All I want to do is play as many games as I can to the end of the season. I am grateful for the opportunity.

When pushed on next season, Edgar added: “That is something we want to discuss in the summer. “I want to get my head down and play some football games between now and the end of the season.”