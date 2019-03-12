Hartlepool United injury latest as defensive duo set for return but new boy could miss out

New signing David Edgar is rated as a doubt for Hartlepool United's trip to AFC Fylde.

Pools head to Mill Farm this evening already without the services of Carl Magnay and Michael Raynes and could well be without Edgar, after stiffness stemming from his hamstring caused him to be substituted in the 3-2 win over Dover Athletic on Saturday.

"David Edgar has got a tight glute from his hammy," said manager Craig Hignett.

"He could feel it, he was a bit tight and was struggling to move.

"It is no surprise because that was his first game in a while. He will need two or three games to get to where he needs to be."

Hignett could well welcome back Aaron Cunningham, though, after the youngster seems to have shaken a calf problem.

"Aaron is good," said the manager, whose side are 12th in the National League table.

"He is a little tight in his calf so I didn't risk him. We want him to play games between now and the end of the season because he has been a massive plus for us."

Peter Kioso will return to the matchday 16 having served his two-game suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards.