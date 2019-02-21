Hartlepool United injury update as defender goes under the knife

Hartlepool United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's clash with Bromley.

Pools head into the game without the services of Michael Raynes, Carl Magnay and Luke Williams, who is yet to kick a ball in blue and white this campaign.

The club have confirmed Magnay has gone under the knife to fix a knee problem which plagued him throughout the festive period.

"We have got a couple of knocks and bruises in the squad after Ebbsfleet but there is nothing major," he said.

"We will assess those over the next day or so."

Raynes has been sent back to parent club Crewe Alexandra with an Achilles problem, while Williams is edging closer to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Pools are not ruling out Williams playing before the end of April.