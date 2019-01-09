Hartlepool United is no 'resting camp' for past it players - Richard Money eyes youth drive to boost Pools' fortunes

Richard Money may only have a contract at Hartlepool United for 18 months, but the 63-year-old is looking to leave a legacy at the Super 6 Stadium.

A former youth director at Newcastle United, Money knows the importance of nurturing the next generation of footballers, no matter the level of the club.

That's a vision shared by those at the top of the tree at Pools, with director of football Craig Hignett in particular fighting tooth and nail to maintain the club's youth setup, despite budgetary constraints.

Money does not want Hartlepool to be known as a retirement home for players coming for their final payday. He wants a fresh, youthful look to his first-team squad, as well as teams below that who are bursting at the seems with the best local talent and players looking for a second chance after falling through the cracks at the North East's big three.

"The North East is full of players who can't get in to the top teams, Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough or even Leeds, Sheffield United and beyond. We want those players here. We want to be known as a club to give players a chance, or even a second chance.

"We are here to build. We are here to get better.

"We want to create a young, vibrant environment. Not the last resting camp for players.

"We want players to have a next step, whether that be coming from a parent club or a second chance.

"We want this club to have a vision based around giving young people a chance."