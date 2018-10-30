Hartlepool United keen to put defensive blip behind them - Matthew Bates

Matthew Bates is confident his Hartlepool United will put their defensive woes behind them by picking up more points against promotion rivals on the road.

This evening Bates & Co head to the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham looking to not only get themselves back in the play-off mix, but also put a dent in the Dragons’ title charge.

The game in north Wales comes hot on the heels of a disappointing home show against Sutton United - in which Pools suffered only their third loss in 17 National League games to date.

Bates admits it was defensive errors which cost them at the weekend - he’s hoping for no repeat show tonight.

“Defensively it cost us - I don’t want to lambast them as they have a good record this season and kept us in games,” he said.

“We are normally solid at the back but on Saturday we weren’t.

“Defensively we were poor to concede the goals and it’s something we will look at. We’ve had two days to turn it around.”

Bates knows tonight will be tough, but whatever the results he’s called for perspective.

He said: “It will be a tough one, but we have had a good start with a great away record and only three defeats in 17 – we go there to pick points up.

“Everyone at the club we all have a perspective about where we are and what we are doing.”