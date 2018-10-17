Hartlepool United knocked out of FA Youth Cup by Chester

Hartlepool United were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup last night following a 4-2 defeat by Chester at The Super 6 Stadium.

Ian McGuckin’s side were hoping to set up a first-round tie against Barnsley, but couldn't make it past the third round of qualifying.

The hosts got off to a terrible start when Chester’s Lloyd Marsh-Hughes was fouled by Luca Murphy and Cain Noble converted the resultant penalty.

Pools equalised before half-time when Daniel Boyle’s speculative effort from distance took a big deflection and looped into the net.

Chester regained their advantage four minutes before the break when Louis Hayes lashed the ball home from inside the penalty area.

Second-half goals from Stuart Crilly and Marsh-Hughes put the visitors 4-1 up by the 69th minute.

Pools did pull one back three minutes from time through Joe Jackson, but it was too little too late.

Hartlepool: Young, Naylor, Webster, Boyle, Miller (Thompson 45), Murphy, Willoughby (Jackson 46), Rennison, Scott, Fox, Pritchard (Leonard 70).

Goals: Boyle, Jackson

Chester: Gale, Butterworth, Molyneux, Cottrell (Dean 77), Ruffer (Lynch 93), MacReady, Edwards, Noble, Marsh-Hughes, Crilly (Kendrick 82), Hayes.

Goals: Noble, Hayes, Crilly, Marsh-Hughes