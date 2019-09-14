Liam Noble of Hartlepool United celebrates with Gus Mafuta and Peter Kioso after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. Photograph may only be used for newspaper and/or magazine editorial purposes

Is this the Hartlepool United line-up that can extend the unbeaten run at Dagenham & Redbridge?

Hartlepool United make the journey to face in-form Dagenham & Redbridge this afternoon looking to make it six National League matches unbeaten.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated 20 hours ago

Pools solid run of form has seen them climb to within touching distance of the play-off places after 10 matches. Victory at Victoria Road today could potentially see them break into the top seven.

A notable element from the five game unbeaten run has been the consistency of the line-ups named by Craig Hignett with only slight changes, if any, being made.

The Pools boss admitted that Tuesday afternoon’s 4-0 behind closed doors friendly win over Carlisle United has given him some selection headaches, but will that result in any changes?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we can see United lining up today...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Hasn't put a foot wrong during this unbeaten run. Will be eyeing a fourth clean sheet in five away matches.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Yet to finish on the losing side so far this season. Will that continue on Saturday?

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Been a key reason behind Pools' defensive success in recent weeks.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Fraser Kerr

His no nonsense defending has been very effective for Hartlepool since the change in formation.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5