Is this the Hartlepool United line-up that can extend the unbeaten run at Dagenham & Redbridge?
Hartlepool United make the journey to face in-form Dagenham & Redbridge this afternoon looking to make it six National League matches unbeaten.
Pools solid run of form has seen them climb to within touching distance of the play-off places after 10 matches. Victory at Victoria Road today could potentially see them break into the top seven.
A notable element from the five game unbeaten run has been the consistency of the line-ups named by Craig Hignett with only slight changes, if any, being made.
The Pools boss admitted that Tuesday afternoon’s 4-0 behind closed doors friendly win over Carlisle United has given him some selection headaches, but will that result in any changes?
