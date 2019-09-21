Is this the Hartlepool United line-up Craig Hignett should choose ahead of their National League match against Dover Athletic?
Hartlepool United will be looking to combat their injury issues and get back to winning ways against Dover Athletic this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:00 pm
Craig Hignett’s side will move above Dover and potentially into the play-off places with a victory.
But with six players out injured, including defender Fraser Kerr who has started every National League game so far this season, a few changes of personnel will be necessary.
After going five games unbeaten, Pools were undone last time out against Dagenham & Redbridge which could also prompt some alterations to the side.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see our chosen line-up for today’s match...