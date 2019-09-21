Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Is this the Hartlepool United line-up Craig Hignett should choose ahead of their National League match against Dover Athletic?

Hartlepool United will be looking to combat their injury issues and get back to winning ways against Dover Athletic this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:00 pm

Craig Hignett’s side will move above Dover and potentially into the play-off places with a victory.

But with six players out injured, including defender Fraser Kerr who has started every National League game so far this season, a few changes of personnel will be necessary.

After going five games unbeaten, Pools were undone last time out against Dagenham & Redbridge which could also prompt some alterations to the side.

1. GK - Ben Killip

Apologised to his teammates following an error leading to a goal last time out but will keep his place in the side as second choice goalkeeper Zach Hemming is currently injured.

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Was steady away at Dagenham despite some sloppy goals conceded. Has barely put a foot wrong so far this season.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Injuries to Fraser Kerr and Myles Anderson mean the weight remains on Raynes' shoulders to marshal the Pools back line.

4. CB - Peter Kioso

Kerr's injury means a centre-back slot is up for grabs. Hignett has hinted that Kenton Richardson could come in though the defender's limited game time so far this season means we're giving Kioso the nod to switch from right wing-back.

