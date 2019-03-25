Hartlepool United loan watch: How Maidstone, Spennymoor and York City trio performed

A Josh Hawkes penalty was all that separated Hartlepool United and Wrexham at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

But how did the three players currently out on loan at Maidstone United, Spennymoor Town and York City get on.

We examine the performances of Jake Cassidy, Lewis Hawkins and Paddy McLaughlin.

Jake Cassidy - Maidstone United

The Welsh forward played the full game up front but failed to find the back of the net in a 2-0 defeat at home to Ebbsfleet United.

Gozie Ugwu scored in the 20th minute and Michael Cheek netted in the 91st minute to get his 13th on the season in the league.

Cassidy has only scored twice during his two loan spells with the Stone and his side are 23rd in the National League, six points behind Aldershot Town.

Lewis Hawkins - Spennymoor Town

Hawkins made his debut for Town playing the full game in central midfield as his side drew 1-1 at home to Alfreton Town.

Glen Taylor fired home early on but Jordan Sinnott converted from the spot in the second half to level the scoring at The Brewery Field.

Spennymoor remain in third place in the National League North level on 61 points with Bradford Park Avenue in fourth place.

Paddy McLaughlin - York City

The Northern Irishman played the full game in the left of a midfield three in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Boston United at Bootham Crescent on Saturday.

York went into halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Sean Newton and Macauley Longstaff, but Boston fired back in the second half as Jay Rollins and Max Wright made it 2-0.

The loss meant that York dropped to 14th place with 36 points in the National League North, one point behind Alfreton Town and Blyth Spartans.