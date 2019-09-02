Mark Kitching celebrates in front of the Hartlepool United at the end of the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

An impressive 226 Poolies made the longest journey in the National League down to Torquay as they watched their side claim a 2-1 win at Plainmoor.

Pools’ following has been typically excellent but Saturday’s following deserves special mention given it’s a 42% increase from their previous visit to the English Riviera.

In fact, there was more in attendance on Saturday than there was when the sides met at League One outfits back in 2005.

“It’s frightening, the fans come everywhere in numbers and give us fantastic support,” Hignett said following the win.

“The scenes at the end are what you want. You want your away fans to come to tough places like this and get them a result to send them home happy.

“The fans have been through the mill a little bit with our game. There were times when they’d be getting a little bit edgy when we were under the cosh but that’s the way football is.

“In previous years we might have folded but we have characters who will stick up and who are up for a fight.

“We’re two good clubs with good support, 220 odd of ours is unbelievable. It felt like a real Football League game and that’s where both clubs should be really, but it’s one thing saying it, it’s another thing doing it.

“Torquay have had it harder than we have after being relegated from this league. But they’ve came back under Gary [Johnson] and this league is a tough and I’d say it’s harder to get out of this league than it is to do well in League Two.”

Peter Kioso’s late strike won the game and the defender was also keen to pay tribute to the fans.

“After making the journey ourselves we know how hard it is but it’s our job so for the fans to come and support us and push us on, huge credit to them,” he said.