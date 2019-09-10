United currently sit ninth in the National League table, five games unbeaten and just a point outside the play-off places.

Considering their lacklustre start to the campaign, things are starting to turn around rather nicely 10 games in. It’s at this point where the league starts to take some shape as sides build up runs of form and gather momentum.

And when assessing where his side are at, Hignett commented: “We’re unbeaten in six, or is it five?

“Well I’ve lost count so if you’re losing count of how many games you’ve lost that’s a good thing, unless it’s the other way!

“We’re in a good way, the lads are confident in what they’re doing and they’ve taken to the style really well.

“The style is new to a lot of people here so the crowd need to be educated a little bit as well but when they see the chances we created by playing like that, I think that will quell them.”

When discussing his side’s recent displays, Hignett was quick to pick out the key positives he has been able to take away.

“Generally, the team ethic is impressive, we look like a team not a bunch of individuals who are out there playing,” admitted the Pools boss.

“We’ve got the bit between our teeth and we know the style we’re trying to play, everyone is organised and you can see how we can break on teams and I think it’s very good to watch personally.

“I’m more excited when the other team has got the ball because I know at any second if we win it and get that first pass out we’ll be in and able to score goals.

“But we’ve got to be more ruthless. You have to be really at it in this league otherwise you’ll get beat.