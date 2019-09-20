Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett assesses the threats Dover Athletic pose ahead of National League clash
Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is wary of the threats Saturday’s opponents Dover Athletic pose as he looks to get back to winning ways in the National League.
United go into the match two games without a win following defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend and a draw against leaders Woking last time out at Victoria Park.
A win against Dover would take Hignett’s side above them in the table and potentially into the play-off places with just over quarter of the season played.
“I think it’s going to be like that all season because there’s nothing in the league,” Hignett said about a potential rise up the table.
“Two wins can see you jump six places and we’ve got a good chance to do that with two home games coming up, we want to get last Saturday out of our system and it’s a good chance for us to do that this weekend.”
When assessing Dover’s side, Hignett picked out two former United players as potential threats.
“We know Woodsy [Michael Woods] and Jack Munns are creative type players, although Woodsy has been sitting,” he added.
“They’ve got decent wide men, they lost Alfie Pavey to Barnet who was a real threat and scored against us last year but they’ve still got [Inih] Effiong who is a big threat and a powerful lad who can be a real handful on his day.
“They’ve got what this league’s got, a bit of height, a bit of power and a bit of pace and they’ll work hard just like all teams will.”