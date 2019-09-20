Craig Hignett before the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

United go into the match two games without a win following defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend and a draw against leaders Woking last time out at Victoria Park.

A win against Dover would take Hignett’s side above them in the table and potentially into the play-off places with just over quarter of the season played.

“I think it’s going to be like that all season because there’s nothing in the league,” Hignett said about a potential rise up the table.

Michael Woods of Hartlepool United celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Vanarama National League match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Hartlepool United at the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Stadium, London on Saturday 25th August 2018. (Credit: Leila Coker | Shutter Press)

“Two wins can see you jump six places and we’ve got a good chance to do that with two home games coming up, we want to get last Saturday out of our system and it’s a good chance for us to do that this weekend.”

When assessing Dover’s side, Hignett picked out two former United players as potential threats.

“We know Woodsy [Michael Woods] and Jack Munns are creative type players, although Woodsy has been sitting,” he added.

“They’ve got decent wide men, they lost Alfie Pavey to Barnet who was a real threat and scored against us last year but they’ve still got [Inih] Effiong who is a big threat and a powerful lad who can be a real handful on his day.