Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett believes 'there's more to come' from young midfielder Josh Hawkes following return to starting XI
Craig Hignett is eager to get Josh Hawkes back firing following the young midfielders first start of the season on Tuesday night.
Hawkes missed the opening weeks of the National League season with a hamstring injury picked up during a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United under-23s.
The 20-year-old made a few brief appearances from the bench before starting for the first time in the 1-1 draw against Chesterfield at Victoria Park.
He played 78-minutes in the frustrating stalemate and the Pools boss believes there’s more to come ahead of Saturday’s trip to Eastleigh (3pm kick-off).
“He’s going to need a few games,” Hignett admitted.
“I felt he deserved his chance on Tuesday and he came in and did okay – I think there’s more to come from him, I think he has more quality than he showed.
“Quality in the final third was where we struggled the other night and we need to score more goals and put more of the chances we create away.
“It’s about finding the right combination and everyone will get the chance to prove they can come in and make the difference and get us scoring more goals. I think the play overall, we’ve created enough chances. Anyone who’s seen the Dover game can see the chances we created and didn’t put away.
“It’s important we keep going and keep believing in what we’re doing and then when we get the chances we have to be more clinical.”