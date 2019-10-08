Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett bookies shock outsider for Sunderland manager job following Jack Ross sacking
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has emerged as a surprise outsider for the Sunderland job.
According to SkyBet, Hignett is priced at 25/1 to succeed Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light following the news of the Scottish manager’s dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pools boss, who is currently serving a two match touchline ban for improper conduct, is priced the same as former Middlesbrough managers Aitor Karanka and Tony Pulis as well as former Black Cats’ boss Peter Reid.
The current favourite is ex Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel at 7/4. Former Sunderland managers Roy Kean and Sam Allardyce are next favourites at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively.
Hignett is currently into his second spell as Hartlepool United manager after being re-appointed on a permanent basis in January 2019. Pools currently sit 15th in the National League table ahead of Wednesday night’s match at Stockport County (7:45pm kick-off).