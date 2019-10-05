Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett calls on attacking players to start delivering in the National League
Gime Toure is Hartlepool United’s runaway top scorer so far this season but Craig Hignett wants that to change.
Six goals in 14 appearances is a respectable return from the Frenchman. But forwards Nicke Kabamba and Luke James are yet to get off the mark with only Ryan Donaldson, Peter Kioso and the departed Liam Noble scoring more than once this season.
With Toure netting almost half of the total number of goals scored by Pools’ current squad of players, the United manager has stressed the importance of more players chipping in.
“I don’t think we’re a million miles away, we just haven’t been clinical,” Hignett admitted.
“We’ve created chances and not put them away and I’m sure we’ll create chances against Yeovil on Saturday.
“It’s just a case of getting a goal, Gime has been fine but the other strikers and attacking midfielders need to start chipping in with their goals. We can’t keep relying on Gime.
“It’s a cause for concern, you want all your strikers scoring goals but we’ve got two who haven’t got off the mark yet. Luke James scored two against Leicester which is all well and good but we need to transfer that into league games.
“You know what strikers are like, if they get a goal then they can get on a run and we just need one or two to start finding the back of the net regularly.”
Pools host Yeovil Town at Victoria Park this afternoon as they look to end a run of five matches without a win (3pm kick-off).