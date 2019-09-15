Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses Josh Hawkes' potential sending off in 3-1 Dagenham & Redbridge loss
Josh Hawkes’ last man challenge at Dagenham & Redbridge had the home side shouting for red but Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett saw things differently.
The young midfielder came on for the final 15-minutes in the game that ultimately ended 3-1 in Dagenham’s favour.
It was a poor afternoon all around for Craig Hignett’s side as Hawkes’ introduction was brought about by an injury to defender Fraser Kerr.
And Daggers’ player and fans felt the 20-year-old was fortunate to finish the match after he brought down Alex McQueen just outside the area after the home side broke away from a Pools corner.
Hawkes was the last man but the referee didn’t see the foul as denying a clear goal scoring opportunity as he escaped with a yellow card – a decision Hignett felt was the correct one.
“I don’t think it was a sending off, a yellow card was fair,” he admitted.
“He caught the fella and the lad was running out toward the touchline so he wasn’t in on goal so to speak. He did put his hands on his back, he did go down easy but he was always going to so I think a yellow card was the correct call.
“He got that one right but if I’m honest, the referee was really inconsistent with his cards because there was some really bad and cynical tackles from them that went unpunished and it seemed that whenever we put a hand on someone it was a yellow card.
“That was frustrating but we’ve only got ourselves to blame for the result.”