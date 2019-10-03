Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett explains why Liam Noble's move to Morpeth Town was the best option for everyone
Craig Hignett felt Liam Noble’s decision to drop two divisions to join Morpeth Town was the best option for all concerned.
The Pools boss gave the midfielder the weekend off to assess his options and talk with the newly promoted BetVictor Northern Premier Division side.
Hartlepool didn’t stand in Noble’s way and on Tuesday evening, he was confirmed as a Morpeth player.
“I think it was best for everyone,” Hignett explained.
“We couldn’t guarantee Liam games and he loves football and just wants to play. At the same time, he’s a nightmare when he’s out of the team, he’ll admit that himself so we had a chat about it and we gave him the option to explore what Morpeth wanted to do.
“To be fair it secures him, he’s been given a good contract there, it gives him stability as he knows what he’s doing for the next so many seasons and it also gives him a chance to plan for life after football.
“It also frees us up a bit, we needed to trim things a little bit and with Liam going it helps in that sense.
“He’ll be a miss because of how he is around the place but I think if we could afford to let one player go it was probably a midfielder.
“There’s no doubting his quality because he’s got a goal in him and he’s a big voice in the dressing room and I’m sure Morpeth will soon find out how big his voice is when he gets there!”