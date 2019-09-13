Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools and Dagenham have identical records in their opening 10 matches this season and go into this weekend’s game looking to extend their respective unbeaten runs.

“Dagenham are on a great run themselves, they’re six unbeaten,” said Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett, whose side are currently five without defeat.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games recently and they look confident and know what they’re doing, they’re well organised with Peter Taylor as you’d expect.

In association with Grand Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be a difficult game away from home but we’ve been very good away from home and we’ve looked like scoring more than one goal in every game that we’ve played.

“The lads are all confident so we go down there expecting to play well and if we create as many chances as we did against Woking then I’d expect us to score a couple of goals at least.”

After 10 games Hartlepool sit just a point outside the play-off places in ninth. They are just ahead of The Daggers with only a single goal separating the sides in terms of goal difference.

And Hignett would certainly take a single goal in Pools’ favour come 5pm on Saturday.

“The league is starting to take shape I think,” he commented ahead of the trip to East London.

“There’ll be a few teams who will drop off but at the moment they’re all going really well and it’s just about consistency.

“I’m more worried about getting our levels right because I know if we do and keep playing like we have been teams will end up coming back to us.

“Games are going to be tight in this league but I think we’ve got more quality than most teams which should be telling when there are games that are tight.”