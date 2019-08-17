Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

After picking up four points from their opening four National League games, Pools are now eyeing their first home win of the season as they welcome a Bromley side looking to extend their unbeaten start.

The Ravens just sneaked into the top half on goal difference last season but after a strong recruitment drive over the summer, Neil Smith’s side have set their ambitions higher.

“I think there’s going to be a load of teams who will be there or there abouts and Bromley will be up there with them, there’s no doubt about it,” Hignett said.

“Neil’s side are well organised, they know what they’re doing. They’ll ask questions of us, they’ll get the ball in the box so we’ve got to defend it but we’ve been comfortable with stuff like that this season.

“But like I say, I’m concentrating more on what we do and getting us further up the pitch and putting more chances away than we miss.”

Two wins and two draws from their opening four games sees Bromley sitting fifth in the National League table, four points ahead of Pools in 17th.

The South London outfit have came up against newly promoted sides Chorley and Torquay United so far with both games finishing level. Their two wins have been against reprieved Aldershot Town and bottom of the table Ebbsfleet United.

“I don’t read too much into the unbeaten bits, it’s just about what we do and getting the performance right from our point of view,” Hignett added.

“You have to match [the opposition] first before you go and impose yourself, we’re at home so the onus is on us to go out and set the tempo.

“But as you saw the other night, if you come against a team who are a threat elsewhere you have to adapt and we’re a team who can adapt.