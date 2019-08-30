Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 26th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Although Pools have kept things relatively tight on the road, manager Craig Hignett suspects goals will be on the agenda once again when his side visit Plainmoor on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Hartlepool go into the game hoping to kick-on from their invigorating 4-2 win at Wrexham on Monday which saw them rise to 16th in the National League table but just three points off the top seven.

A win against The Gulls would see Hignett’s side leapfrog Torquay in the table – and that’s just what the Pools boss has lightheartedly ‘predicted’.

Flybe operates up to five flights a week from Newcastle to Exeter with fares from £36.99 including taxes and charges. Book now at flybe.com

“I think there’ll be goals, 5-3 [to us] I think, that’s what I’m going for,” he smiled.

“Goals win games, don’t they? Our focus has been more on the goals against so as long as we keep it tight we’ll be okay.

“I think the goals conceded against Wrexham were slightly fortunate for them if I’m honest, one was a big deflection and the other was a dubious penalty to say the least having looked at it back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was pleased defensively on Monday and pleased at Chorley too so as long as we carry that on I’ll be happy.

“But we’ve got to be focused because we can’t do it for two weeks out of five, we need to do it every week and those are the standards we set.”

Although Pools have reverted to playing three centre-backs in their last two matches, Hignett has remained consistent in not sacrificing his attacking approach as his aim is always going to be to score more goals than the opposition regardless of how many go in at the other end.

“A win is a win but for me the more goals we score the better so I’d take a 4-2 over a 2-0 probably,” he added.

“That’s because it means more people are going to score and more people are going to be confident unless Gime [Toure] gets all four of them!