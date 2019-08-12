Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett pleased to see players take their chance
Taking chances has been an early talking point for Hartlepool United this season and Craig Hignett was pleased to see his players do exactly that at Maidenhead on Saturday.
While a few opportunities to score still went begging for Pools at York Road, it was the personnel changes to the side that proved to be the difference.
Substitute Niko Muir came off the bench for the first time this season to net an opportunist strike that proved to be the winner while Gime Toure and returning skipper Ryan Donaldson were a threat all afternoon down the right and left flanks.
Mark Kitching also impressed at left-back considering the circumstances that led to his selection.
“I’m really pleased, everyone took their chance and a striker to follow in a shot like Niko did is always nice to see,” Hignett said.
“As I keep saying, we’ve got a good squad so when people come off and go on, they’ve got to be ready to take their chance. That’s the competition and Niko’s done that, taken his chance and got a goal and I’m delighted for him.
“Mark Kitching also took his chance, Romoney [Crichlow-Noble], through no fault of his own, due to his family circumstances, wasn’t able to play and that rocked everyone really. But Kitch came in and performed really well at left back and was a real outlet going forward.
“Ryan Donaldson came in and was astonishing, you’d never know he hadn’t played at all in pre-season.
“So I’m pleased with everyone all around and they’ll keep getting better.”