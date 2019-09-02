Peter Kioso of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

The 20-year-old defender netted his first of the season in some style as Hartlepool United beat Torquay 2-1 to make it two wins on the bounce in the National League.

Manager Craig Hignett was understandably delighted with his side but rightly singled out Kioso for the crucial part he played in the victory.

And he admitted the ‘Premier League’ technique shown by the right-back to find the net wasn’t something that took him by surprise.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“I’ve seen Peter do that and try it but he’s not always that accurate with it – but I know he can belt a ball,” Hignett admitted.

“He made a great run and the energy he showed again was phenomenal and the finish was worthy of the Premier League.

“We were delighted to get our noses in front on the 80 minute mark because it gave us a bit of momentum to go on and finish the job which we did.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People forget he’s only 19, 20, it’s frightening to look at really. You wouldn’t think he was that age with the maturity in his performances.

Flybe operates up to five flights a week from Newcastle to Exeter with fares from £36.99 including taxes and charges. Book now at flybe.com.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him Peter, there’s no doubt in that.

“Hopefully it will be with us and it’ll carry us where we want to go. But if it isn’t and he keeps working hard then you can see the quality he’s got.”

Before Kioso put in the winner, he had a few chances to find the net in the first half following Jason Kennedy’s opening goal as he got into several threatening positions in and around the Torquay box.

“Peter was unlucky, he had two shots blocked and had a good strike that hit the inside of the post but hasn’t gone in, Gime Toure put in the rebound but was offside” Hignett added.