Myles Anderson of Hartlepool United leaves the field with a head injury during the Vanarama National League match between Chorley and Hartlepool United at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday 24th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Fraser Kerr (foot) remains sidelined and at least a couple of weeks away from returning to training. Luke Molyneux (leg) remains on crutches and a minimum of a month away from taking part in any form of training.

Luke Williams (knee) is his trademark couple of weeks away but is believed to be returning to training after having stitches removed following surgery.

Niko Muir (hamstring), Myles Anderson (concussion) are still out while Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson serve the final game of their respective suspensions.

“There’s still a few who are a couple of weeks away,” Hignett confirmed.

“Fraser definitely and the two Lukes are the same, Niko Muir is out on the grass but not training with us yet.

“Aaron Cunningham had a bit of fluid on his knee on Tuesday night so he wasn’t quite at a hundred per-cent so he was on the bench but should be okay for Saturday.

“We’re still stretching the squad a bit but I’ve got players who deserve a chance who haven’t had a chance yet and it gives me the chance to do that.”

Anderson’s concussion is another ongoing issue for Pools as he’s remained out for the best part of a month for what, on paper, seemed like a standard injury.

“Myles is away from the club, he suffered a concussion and is still suffering with migraines so until he’s feeling well in himself then he won’t be back up here,” Hignett added.

“I haven’t got a time frame for him. He’s had a bad pre-season where he hardly played, played at Chorley and got a whack and hasn’t trained since so his season so far has been a disaster.

“He’s had it before and he knows how he feels in himself.