Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett ready to appeal two FA charges
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett was charged by the Football Association with two counts of misconduct relating to his sending-off during Saturday’s defeat against Dover.
Hignett was shown a straight red card by referee Joe Johnson supposedly for his actions leaving his technical area before returning and reproaching the fourth official following a dismissed penalty appeal which also saw skipper Ryan Donaldson given his marching orders for dissent.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield, Hignett was charged with improper conduct and threatening behaviour by the FA and has until Thursday to respond and provide evidence to support any appeal.
In response to the charges, Hignett said: “They’ve shown me what I’ve supposedly said and done and I will definitely be appealing that.
“I’ll go down to Wembley for a personal hearing and I’ll put forward my case because what I’ve been charged with and what happened are two different things in my view.”