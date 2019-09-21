Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett reveals what he said to Gus Mafuta following alleged racist abuse during Dover Athletic defeat

Hartlepool United midfielder Gus Mafuta was one of several players visibly distressed by the events that unfolded at Victoria Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 19:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 10:36 am
Gus Mafuta in action for Hartlepool United (photo: Frank Reid)

A racially charged incident from a section of the home support directed towards the Dover Athletic players following a controversial opening goal scored by Inih Effiong.

Effiong was visibly goading the home fans but things quickly turned sour as both sets of players appeared to take offence to something gestured from the crowd.

The incident prompted an eight minute stoppage in play which saw Craig Hignett go onto the pitch to ensure his players were in the right mindset to play on.

Midfielder Gus Mafuta took to Twitter to rightfully vent his disgust following the match. Hignett spoke to the 24-year-old during the game as he confirmed: “I asked Gus if he was okay and he assured me that he was and that was it really, I just wanted to make sure we were all okay to continue.”