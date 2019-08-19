Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett wants no excuses from his side as he fights to get injured players back
Hartlepool United will have their first free Tuesday night of the season this week but there won’t be any day off ahead of next Saturday’s match at Chorley.
Pools boss Craig Hignett is currently trying to fight the injury issues in his side as he hopes to have as many players fit going into their sixth game of the campaign.
After the 3-2 defeat at home to Bromley over the weekend, Hignett confirmed that his players would be in for training on their days off in an attempt to put things right.
Hartlepool’s problems extend further than simply injuries though it has become something of a sticking point given Hignett’s clear frustration with some of his players fighting, or rather not fighting, to get fit.
It was the subject of much discussion once more as the Pools boss started by pointing out his one player leading by example.
“I’ll welcome the next week but I would welcome the next three weeks off to get some of them back,” Hignett said.
“We’ve talked about desire and I want them to have the desire to come back and get fit like Ryan Donaldson has.
“Ryan’s played the last three games all in a short space of time with no training and no games and he’s been unbelievable and that’s what I want the others to be like, I want them to want to play and do everything they can to get back on the pitch.
“I don’t want excuses and I don’t want to hear any excuses from any of them.”