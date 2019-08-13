Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett wants to avoid 'pressurised situation' at Victoria Park
After picking up their first win of the season at Maidenhead on Saturday, Hartlepool United now face back-to-back matches at Victoria Park.
Pools will be looking to pick up their first home win of the campaign when they host promotion challenging AFC Fylde this evening (7:45pm kick-off). Craig Hignett's side then welcome Bromley to The Vic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
After picking up their first points away from home in front of a few hundred travelling Poolies at York Road – the United manager is keen to get the ball rolling on home turf.
A week is a long time in football and victory against a potential title contender in Fylde would go a long way to helping Pools put the disappointment of the opening two matches behind them.
“It is important that you do well at home because we get more fans there so I want them to see us play well and win games,” Hignett told BBC Tees.
“That is the challenge for us and the expectation is there and rightly so but we can’t let it get to us and let it get to us and be a real pressurised situation.
“We’ve just got to go and play like we did at Maidenhead and enjoy it and go and do the things that we’re good at because we’ll give everyone a game in this league, I know that.
“But it’s tough to win games and you’ve got to keep at a certain level and that’s our challenge now to keep that level for the next 30, 40 games.”