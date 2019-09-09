Gime Toure of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. Photograph may only be used for newspaper and/or magazine editorial purposes

Toure was turning the Cardinals’ defence inside out with his pace and trickery and had numerous chances to add to his five goals scored at Victoria Park so far this campaign.

The Frenchman saw a couple of one-on-ones as well as a slide at the far post go begging as the hosts had to settle for a point against the league leaders, bringing their three game winning streak to an end.

Manager Craig Hignett has heaped the praise on the summer arrival following his impressive start to life at Hartlepool though was left frustrated following several missed opportunities in the past two matches.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019.

As a former forward himself, Hignett reflected on what he would have done had he been in his player’s shoes.

“I would have scored, that’s what I would have done!” Said the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers player.

“He’s not the cleanest striker of the ball, Gime. Sometimes you don’t know what he’s going to do and sometimes he doesn’t know either so the defenders have no chance!”

At 25-years-old, Toure still has time to improve and Hignett wants to be the man to help guide the forward into the Football League, ideally with Pools.

“He’s a great talent Gime, we’ve all seen that, he just needs to work on his game and be focused on what he does,” added the United manager.

“There’s more than one finish, you can dink one, you can side foot one, you can blast it with power or place it.

“Gime has got to get the whole array in his game instead of running through. It’s all 100 miles per hour but when he gets in, no one is catching him because he gets away from people.

“It’s just about settling yourself down and reading the keeper a little bit better, maybe doing a dummy.