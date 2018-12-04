Hartlepool United manager hunt latest as Craig Hignett is set to remain in charge at Pools... for now

Hartlepool United’s search for a new manager looks all set to stretch into next week - with the club eyeing interviews after the trip to Maidenhead.

The Mail has learned that a meeting took place on Monday - with all of the club’s hierarchy present, or informed of progress - and the scores of credible applications whittled down to a select shortlist.

Sacked manager Matthew Bates.

Pools have always stated that while they hope for a quick resolution to the manager hunt, they would make sure they find the right candidate for the role. And if that takes longer than initially hoped, the club’s decision makers are comfortable with that.

As a result, Pools are unlikely to begin their formal interviews to replace departed Matthew Bates until after the weekend National League trip south.

Director of football Craig Hignett is again set to double up his duties by taking the first-team squad on Saturday, and is likely to face the press, as usual, on Thursday.

Ross Turnbull (left) has been taking care of first-team training alongside Ged McNamee.

Coaches Ged McNamee and Ross Turnbull, both brought to the club by Bates, are set to drive much of the first-team preparations on the club’s Peterlee training pitches this week, as was the case last.

Pools have been inundated with applications for the job.

Hignett revealed recently the level of applicants was very high.

“We have had some good candidates,” he said.

Hartlepool assistant Ged McNamee (right).

“Obviously you get all kinds when you put a job out but the quality in general has been very good.

“And I didn’t think it would be any different because of the club that this is.

“It’s not in dire straights, we have a good squad that will benefit from getting one or two in. It has got a plan and a vision and it a really attractive club for anyone coming in.”

Former Birmingham City, Kilmarnock and Huddersfield Town boss Lee Clark has applied for the post.