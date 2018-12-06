Hartlepool United manager hunt latest: Former Premier League manager ruled out of the Pools boss running

Former Premier League manager Phil Brown is NOT on Hartlepool United's managerial shortlist.

The Mail understands Pools have ruled out the possibility of approaching the South Shields-born boss, who has been out of work since leaving Swindon Town last month.

Brown has been installed as one of the bookies' favourites for the job, quoted at best price 12/1 (as of Thursday evening).

But the former assistant to Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers is not thought to be on the Pools hierarchy's radar.

The 59-year-old played for Hartlepool between 1978 and 1985.

In that time the defender made more than 200 appearances, before going on to play for Halifax Town, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.

Phil Brown, who was sacked by Swindon Town in November.

As a coach, following caretaker and assistant positions at Bolton and Blackpool, he got his first break in full-time management at Derby County in 2005.

A spell at Hull City then followed, where he first guided the club away from the Championship dropzone, then won promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the helm.

Brown has also managed Preston North End and Southend United.

Only two men are rated as more likely appointments by Pools with the bookmakers.

Lee Clark is priced at 6/1, while Havant boss Lee Bradbury remains the runaway favourite at 1/3.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Clark has applied for the post, while an approach has been made for Bradbury, with negotiations ongoing.