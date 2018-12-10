Hartlepool United manager hunt: Richard Money to be named new boss

Hartlepool United will announce Richard Money as their new manager.

The Pools board met on Monday to go through their shortlist as they look to get the right man for the job – with Money emerging as their No 1 choice.

Pools owner Raj Singh hopes Money's experience of the National League will help push the club up the table, and towards a potential play-off spot.

Money is set to link up with Ged McNamee, who was assistant manager under Matthew Bates. McNamee will form part of the backroom staff, having initially been considered for the No 1 role.

Former Cambridge United boss Money emerged impressed Pools with his application and interview, along with his experience of life in the National League.

The 63-year-old led Cambridge to promotion via the play-offs in 2014, when they beat Gateshead in the play-off final at Wembley, where they also lifted the FA Trophy.

Pools midfielder Ryan Donaldson was part of that team, scoring twice in the FA Trophy win and the winner in the play-off final, while Money also knows the North East from his short time as Newcastle United academy director between 2008 and 2009.

Money has been out of management since a short spell at Solihull Moors last year, where he lasted just 26 days before quitting, saying he was ‘unable to fully commit to the club’s future’ but is believed to have impressed Pools with his CV, which includes leading Luton Town to second spot in the Conference.

Money will certainly be an experienced appointment, and this is something director of football Hignett failed to rule out last week.

“We’ve still got some criteria, and obviously no one is going to tick every box,” he said.

“So you’ll compromise a little bit. As long as he’s the right character then I think we’re open to it.

“If someone comes and blows us away in an interview, regardless of age, then obviously we would be daft not to listen to it and look at it.”

Pools had also been keen on Havant and Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury, and interviewed the 43-year-old for the job last week.

The idea of appointing a young, hungry, ambitious manager appealed to the Pools board, though the Hawks wanted compensation – believed to be around £20,000 – for Bradbury, who is under contract at Havant.

The former Bournemouth manager is keen on progressing his career, and believes he has taken the Hawks as far as he can under a part-time structure.

However, he told the Portsmouth News yesterday: “I still haven’t heard anything since the interview.”

Ex-Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City boss Lee Clark was also interviewed for the job last week but barring any last-minute hitches it will be Money in the dugout for Saturday’s game at Leamington in the FA Trophy.