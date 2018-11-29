Hartlepool United manager hunt: Ronnie Moore open to return as he reveals what Pools need to transform fortunes

Ronnie Moore believes experience is key in the hunt for Hartlepool United's next manager and confirmed he is open to a return.

Great Escape boss Moore is also adamant there is still time for Pools to turn their season around and win promotion back to the Football League.

Matthew Bates was sacked on Wednesday night after a run of six straight defeats saw Pools slip to 13th in the National League.

Mid-table Pools have been on the slide in recent weeks and are now eight points adrift of the play-off spots and just eight points above the relegation places.

Moore, 65, insists he isn’t begging for a return but would be open to the challenge should the hierarchy want to speak to him - and believes he still has a lot to offer the game.

Moore told SportMail: "I'm still alive and not dead yet! You get to my age and people think you're a dinosaur, that's what annoys me more than anything.

"At this moment it is a young man's game but whenever there is a job available I have to be interested, I want to get back into football, I don't want to put my feet up and get the golf clubs out.

"I still want to be involved in football. You look at the job we did at Hartlepool, Houdini couldn't have got them out of that but we managed it. It was unbelievable.

"They need some stability. It is a great club, the supporters are brilliant, everyone wants to get out of the National League and back into the league.

"I have loads of experience, will they come knocking? I am not waiting in anticipation but I certainly want to get back into football," added Moore, who also believes he has a lot to offer when it comes to player recruitment too.

Pools have tried a host of different types of managers in recent seasons, from the vastly experienced Dave Jones - his spell proving an absolute disaster - to younger managers Craig Harrison and Bates.

So, what type of manager is needed at Pools to make the club a success again?

Moore said: "I am going to say experience because I am experienced. I don't think you can throw a young lad in there now.

"I am sure the owners will have in mind a number of people.

"For me, it needs someone who has been there and knows the league and has good contacts with higher league clubs so you can bring in players on loan - that suits me just right!"

Moore pulled off one of the greatest escapes in football when he steered Pools, adrift at the foot of League Two, to Football League safety back in 2014-15.

And he believes the Pools job will be very attractive to a host of managers - both in and out of work - and insists a promotion push could still be on the cards.

Ex-Eastleigh boss Moore said: "It is that type of league where you can win six on the trot just as easily as you lose six on the bounce.

"There is a lot of money floating about at that level and it is an exciting league, I honestly feel if they get the right man in there is no reason why Pools still can't win promotion."

Moore added: "The Pools job is a very attractive job, a fantastic club. Any manager out of work at the moment - and some in work at a lower level - will be interested.

"It is a league club, the stadium is brilliant, the right people in charge now behind the scenes and that is very important.

"The most important thing is the team and how they play, you can have all the money but if things aren't working on the pitch then that is what dictates how many come in through the gates."