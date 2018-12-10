Hartlepool United manager latest: Club set to announce new boss in next 24 hours

Hartlepool United hope to announce their new manager in the next 24 hours after stepping up their hunt for Matthew Bates' replacement.

On a day which saw the odds shorten on three candidates, the Pools board met to go through their shortlist as they look to get the right man for the job.

Ged McNamee, who worked as Bates' assistant and who has been helping out caretaker boss Craig Hignett, is keen on taking the reins, with Pools weighing up whether to offer the 58-year-old the job on a short-term basis until the end of the season.

McNamee has impressed the Pools hierarchy with his work on the training ground and has a good relationship with the players.

Former Cambridge United boss Richard Money has also been heavily backed for the job, and is believed to be under consideration due to his experience of working in the National League.

The 63-year-old led Cambridge to promotion via the play-offs in 2014, when they beat Gateshead in the play-off final at Wembley, where they also lifted the FA Trophy.

Pools midfielder Ryan Donaldson was part of that team, scoring twice in the FA Trophy win and the winner in the play-off final, while Money also knows the North East from his short time as Newcastle United academy director between 2008 and 2009.

Money has been out of management since a short spell at Solihull Moors last year, where he lasted just 26 days before quitting, saying he was 'unable to fully commit to the club's future' but is believed to have impressed Pools with his CV, which includes leading Luton Town to second spot in the Conference.

Money would certainly be an experienced appointment, and this is something director of football Hignett failed to rule out last week.

"We've still got some criteria, and obviously no one is going to tick every box," he said.

"So you'll compromise a little bit. As long as he's the right character then I think we're open to it.

"If someone comes and blows us away in an interview, regardless of age, then obviously we would be daft not to listen to it and look at it."

Lee Bradbury remains one of the favourites for the job, having been interviewed for the position last week.

The Havant and Waterlooville boss is keen on progressing his career, and believes he has taken the Hawks as far as he can under a part-time structure.

Bradbury travelled to Hartlepool last week for discussions over the role, but sources on the South coast last night said that he hadn't heard anything back from the club.

Havant would want compensation for the 43-year-old, who is under contract at the club where he has served since October 2012.

Pools are keen to make an appointment in time to give the new manager an opportunity to prepare for Saturday's game at Leamington in the FA Trophy.